Kylie Jenner Bikini Pic Has Insane Impact on Voter Registration
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner is flexing her political influence in a very impressive way ... turning your standard IG thirst trap into nearly 50,000 potential new registered voters! TMZ's learned Kylie's smoke show bikini pics -- posted Monday -- are drawing huge…
