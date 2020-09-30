Global  
 

Kylie Jenner Bikini Pic Has Insane Impact on Voter Registration

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner is flexing her political influence in a very impressive way ... turning your standard IG thirst trap into nearly 50,000 potential new registered voters! TMZ's learned Kylie's smoke show bikini pics -- posted Monday -- are drawing huge…
