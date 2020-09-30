Global  
 

Barry Jenkins is getting Disney money as he signs on to direct Lion King sequel

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Yesterday, Disney made the surprise announcement that they are laying off 28,000 people due to the ongoing economic difficulties of the pandemic. Even with the theme parks open, with restrictions, of course, they are eating sh-t and continue to hemorrhage cash. These layoffs are just the latest roun...
 South Florida's own Barry Jenkins, who directed Oscar winning "Moonlight," is set to direct a new Lion King film for Disney.

