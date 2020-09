Jodie Comer joins Matt Damon and Adam Driver with their medieval French hairstyles on The Last Duel set in Ireland Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver were all seen on set in Ireland this week working on The Last Duel. No sign of Ben Affleck who was there filming for a few weeks, with Ana de Armas. Last I heard his assistant was back in Los Angeles so it may be that Ben’s wrapped and has returned home. If t... πŸ‘“ View full article

