AG Daniel Cameron Didn't Raise Murder, Manslaughter Charges with Grand Jury

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron now admits he never recommended the grand jury indict either of the 2 officers for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. Instead, Cameron says the case he presented to the grand jury is that the officers were…
AG wants more time to release Breonna Taylor grand jury audio

 Daniel Cameron says he needs more time to redact personal information in the file as activists demand its release.
Kentucky Asks to Delay Release of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recording

 Daniel Cameron, the state’s attorney general, said he needed another week to properly redact the names of witnesses and other people from the recording.
Kentucky AG's decision in the Breonna Taylor case is being picked apart. Here's why.

 Evidence leaks have raised questions about the evidence Daniel Cameron's office relied on in its presentation to the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
 
Kentucky AG seeks one week delay in release of Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a week delay is needed to protect the personal information of witnesses in the grand jury proceeding.
 
Recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case to be released

 The Kentucky Attorney General's office is expected to release the recordings of the secret deliberations of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case to a judge..
