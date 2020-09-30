AG Daniel Cameron Didn't Raise Murder, Manslaughter Charges with Grand Jury

Daniel Cameron says he needs more time to redact personal information in the file as activists demand its release.

Breonna Taylor grand juror felt 'compelled' to take action: attorney



Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the anonymous grand juror who joined calls to have the recording of the grand jury proceeding be released, said on Tuesday at a press conference that his client "wants.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 23 hours ago

