Helen Reddy Hailed 'Truly Formidable Woman' by Her Children After Her Passing at 78

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Offering her condolences to 'I Am Woman' singer's family, biopic director Unjoo Moon expresses her gratitude to the feminist icon for the lesson to be an artist, a woman and a mother.
