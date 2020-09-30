Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oops! Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetic Line Impacted By Security Breach

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner‘s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, sent out an unsettling email that detailed how there was a security breach with Shopify — the company that manages its e-commerce platform. The company revealed that the data breach occurred between August 15 and September 15, and it might have affected names, addresses, emails, product orders and the Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company targeted in security breach

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company targeted in security breach 00:48

 Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company is among those impacted by a security breach with Shopify, the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner: Neon Yellow Eyeliner [Video]

Kylie Jenner: Neon Yellow Eyeliner

The makeup mogul's colorful two-toned eyeliner makes a seriously cool statement. Well folks, Kylie Jenner just officially took her love for neon up a notch. If you keep up with the beauty mogul's..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Security breach for tens of thousands of veterans [Video]

Security breach for tens of thousands of veterans

The personal information of tens of thousands of veterans was exposed in a security breach at the department of veteran affairs. The VA says an unauthorized user got into a site used for making health..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Sophia Hutchins reveals her morning skin care routine [Video]

Sophia Hutchins reveals her morning skin care routine

Sophia Hutchins reveals her skincare routine and favorite beauty products, including tons from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin brand.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:45Published

Tweets about this