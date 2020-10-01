Mariah Carey Describes First Time Sleeping With Derek Jeter, 'So Sensual' Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mariah Carey is opening up about her first sexual experience with Derek Jeter ... going as far as to detail his "honey-dipped skin." Carey spoke out about their romance in her new book, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", saying she met the MLB legend… 👓 View full article

