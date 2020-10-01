Global  
 

Mariah Carey Describes First Time Sleeping With Derek Jeter, 'So Sensual'

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is opening up about her first sexual experience with Derek Jeter ... going as far as to detail his "honey-dipped skin." Carey spoke out about their romance in her new book, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", saying she met the MLB legend…
News video: First Stream (10/02/20): New Music From Blackpink, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion | Billboard

First Stream (10/02/20): New Music From Blackpink, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion | Billboard 02:37

 First Stream (10/02/20): New Music From Blackpink, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion | Billboard

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon raced to wed so they could start a family [Video]

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon raced to wed so they could start a family

The singer opens up about her relationship with the rapper and TV personality, who she married after a whirlwind courtship in 2008.

Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge album released in 1995 [Video]

Mariah Carey recorded a secret grunge album released in 1995

In her tweet, Carey revealed to the world that she had a side band called Chick that recorded and released the grunge album, 'Someone's Ugly Daughter,' in 1995.

Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriage [Video]

Mariah Carey insists Derek Jeter romance was the beginning of the end of Mottola marriage

A fling with baseball great Derek Jeter served as the "catalyst" for Mariah Carey's split from her ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

Mariah Carey says her life was 'controlled' in the 90s [Video]

Mariah Carey says her life was 'controlled' in the 90s

Mariah Carey says her life was “controlled” in the early years of her fame, as people from her record label wouldn't let her have freedom in interviews.

Mariah Carey to stop giving interviews after releasing her book [Video]

Mariah Carey to stop giving interviews after releasing her book

Mariah Carey to stop giving interviews

Everything We Learned From Mariah Carey's New Memoir [Video]

Everything We Learned From Mariah Carey's New Memoir

Mariah Carey is in the headlines after dropping major bombshells about her life in her new memoir 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey'. ET Canada takes a deep dive into the pop diva's candid book.

