Kylie Jenner's Make-Up Company Warns Online Customers of Data Breach

AceShowbiz Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The customers buying Kylie Cosmetics on the e-commerce platform have been warned about a security breach which prompted an investigation by law enforcement agencies.
 Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company is among those impacted by a security breach with Shopify, the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

Kylie Jenner's make-up firm warns of Shopify data breach

 Customers names, addresses, emails and the last four digits of credit cards were among data stolen.
BBC News

Kylie Jenner's make-up company apologizes to customers for Shopify's data breach

 Kylie Jenner’s make-up company has notified users of a security breach that might’ve compromised their data, including names, addresses, and the last four...
The Next Web

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company was affected by the Shopify data breach, where 'rogue' staff members may have exposed customer details

 Kylie Cosmetics was one of the companies affected by the Shopify data breach earlier this month. The company said it was "deeply disappointed."
Business Insider


