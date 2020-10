‘It Was Nuts’: Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed His Third Baby During Quarantine Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Keep the quarantine babies coming! The list of babies born in quarantine continues to grow, and this time it’s Donald Glover — he has become a dad again. The 37-year-old Atlanta creator added baby no 3 to his brood with partner Michelle White, 31. Now, they have three boys in their family. Glover revealed the Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Third pregnancy was a quarantine surprise for John Legend



John Legend has branded his wife Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy a "quarantine surprise" because they hadn't actively been trying to expand their family. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this