Twitter Can't Relate to Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's $12K Hermes Bag on First Day of School
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The cosmetics mogul shares a photo and a video of her two-year-old daughter bouncing happily while carrying the $12,000 Hermes backpack as she's about to start homeschooling.
A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed..
A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..
A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..