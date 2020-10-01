|
Landon Donovan Pulls Pro Soccer Team From Field After Alleged Homophobic Slur
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Landon Donovan's pro soccer team straight-up walked off the field in protest Wednesday ... after a member of his squad claimed an opponent used a homophobic slur on the pitch. Donovan's San Diego Loyal team was playing against Phoenix Rising FC in…
