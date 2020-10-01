Global  
 

Pro Cyclist Quinn Simmons Suspended From Racing Team Over Pro-Trump Twitter Exchange

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020
A pro cyclist has been booted off his racing team indefinitely ... and the squad's honchos say it's all because the dude got into an aggressive Twitter exchange over opinions on Donald Trump. Here's the deal ... 19-year-old Quinn Simmons -- a…
