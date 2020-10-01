Global  
 

Meghan Markle Is Making A *Pretty Penny* From Event Appearances — Find Out How Much

OK! Magazine Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Every minute counts for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made more than half a million dollars for her 15-minute appearance at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Zoom chat. According to PR expert Mark Borkowski, Markle, 39, may have earned $42,000 for her time.  Speaking to Fabulous Digital, the PR expert Read More
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Claps Back At Critics

Meghan Markle Claps Back At Critics 02:05

 During her virtual appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, Meghan Markle speaks out about the impact of misinformation and how she deals with public criticism.

