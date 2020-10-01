|
Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Employees Contracted Coronavirus
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Amazon is dropping some alarming stats and, in case you were wondering, life on the frontlines ain't easy for their employees ... nearly 20,000 of whom they believe caught COVID-19. The shipping giant made the revelation Thursday in a report about…
