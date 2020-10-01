Global  
 

Amazon Says More Than 19,000 Employees Contracted Coronavirus

TMZ.com Thursday, 1 October 2020
Amazon is dropping some alarming stats and, in case you were wondering, life on the frontlines ain't easy for their employees ... nearly 20,000 of whom they believe caught COVID-19. The shipping giant made the revelation Thursday in a report about…
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Six Months Of COVID-19 Pandemic Equals Total Job Losses Of Great Recession

Six Months Of COVID-19 Pandemic Equals Total Job Losses Of Great Recession 00:37

 In just six months, the coronavirus pandemic has left more Americans unemployed than during the entire 18 months of the Great Recession. According to Business Insider, it's not just small businesses and local bars and restaurants that are feeling the pain. Travel and hospitality have taken a major...

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Groups urge Amazon to disclose any election data breaches

 Ecommerce giant's cloud-computing platform is used to store voter and election data in more than 40 states
CBS News
'The Boys,' 'Mulan' Make Streaming Top 10 | THR News [Video]

'The Boys,' 'Mulan' Make Streaming Top 10 | THR News

Amazon's series 'The Boys,' from Sony Pictures TV, and Disney+'s movie 'Mulan' made the top 10 for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6 (both debuted Sept. 4).

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:39Published

Amazon’s Alexa app will soon work as an in-car display for the Echo Auto

 Image: Amazon

Auto Mode is a new feature coming to Amazon’s Alexa app that turns your phone into a “driver-friendly display” when used with..
The Verge

Amazon’s palm reading starts at the grocery store, but it could be so much bigger

 Earlier this week, Amazon unveiled Amazon One: new technology for its Amazon Go stores that lets shoppers pay for their groceries by scanning the palm of their..
The Verge

7 More Westmoreland Manor Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

7 More Westmoreland Manor Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

The National Guard is being brought into the Westmoreland Manor, where now 47 residents and 19 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:50Published
Amazon to Hire 100,000 More Employees [Video]

Amazon to Hire 100,000 More Employees

On Monday, the retail giant said the new workers will be utilized for packing, shipping and sorting orders both part-time and full-time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Facebook, Target, Old Navy and More Are Paying Their Employees to Volunteer on Election Day [Video]

Facebook, Target, Old Navy and More Are Paying Their Employees to Volunteer on Election Day

On Friday, Facebook said it is offering paid time off to employees who want to volunteer to staff the polls.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:59Published

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

 NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •9to5Toys

Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $30 (50% off), more

 Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for* $29.99 shipped*. Usually fetching closer to $60, today’s offer is $7 under our previous...
9to5Toys

Court: Amazon not liable in teen's powdered caffeine death

 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Retail giant Amazon can't be held responsible under current Ohio product liability law in the death of a high school senior who ingested...
SeattlePI.com


