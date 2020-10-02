Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump Secret Audio, 'Give Me a f***ing Break' Over Border Separation

TMZ.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Melania Trump fumed during a secretly-recorded conversation, railing on the criticism President Trump received over separating mothers from their children at the border and expressing extreme frustration about the way the "liberal media" treats her…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 03:06

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

In Profane Rant, Melania Trump Takes Aim at Migrant Children and Critics

 The audio recording puts the first lady’s frustrations on full display just weeks before President Trump faces the voters in his bid for a second term.
NYTimes.com

Trump condemns all white supremacists after Proud Boys row

 The president explicitly condemned the Proud Boys group that he had previously urged to "stand by".
BBC News

'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy

 Trump expressed dismay that she was being criticized for focusing on decorating the White House for Christmas instead of other issues.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden debate was exchange of insults and incivility. See for yourself.

 Trump set the tone with most interruptions and disregard for decorum
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Bronze Melania Trump Statue Unveiled Near Her Hometown [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Bronze Melania Trump Statue Unveiled Near Her Hometown

A bronze statue of first lady Melania Trump was unveiled near her hometown in Slovenia Tuesday. It replaces the original wooden one that was set on fire in July.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:18Published
Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady [Video]

Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady

MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published
Trump’s Latest Border Wall Lie [Video]

Trump’s Latest Border Wall Lie

At a packed rally, Trump once again claimed that Mexico is paying for his border wall, even though U.S. taxpayers have been footing the bill for almost four years.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results and is entering the 'quarantine process,' following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as they await their results.
Business Insider Also reported by •MediaiteSBSDelawareonline

Trump in 'quarantine process' after top aide gets COVID-19

 President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top a
Hindu Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleNewsmaxDelawareonline

Melania Trump Secret Audio, 'Give Me a f***ing Break' Over Border Separation

 Melania Trump fumed during a secretly-recorded conversation, railing on the criticism President Trump received over separating mothers from their children at the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

JonathanAcacia

Jonny Ace Proud boys got a shoutout at a presidential debate and they aren’t even a white supremacist group. Biden’s just giving out free press 😂 21 minutes ago

carychapman

Cary Chapman VOTE THE SCHMUCK TRUMP OUT-OF-OFFICE American Voter's! USA TODAY: Debate, shoutout to Proud Boys, sets stage for m… https://t.co/s86V5z4mf5 26 minutes ago

zg4ever

Miro Gal Debate, shoutout to Proud Boys, sets stage for more dangerous policing https://t.co/ictRZVuV0T 44 minutes ago

ZenTaoPrincess

ZenTaoPrincess RT @joshtpm: who radicalized them? https://t.co/3Opr8JMhwV via @TPM 49 minutes ago

angelaclinton14

Angela Clinton #BLM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 @JoeInNoHo @TheBadNewsB @Yamiche 2 days ago he gave the ‘Proud Boys’ a***shoutout during a ‘presidential’ 😂 debate. I mean... 59 minutes ago

levi4C

Levi RT @mmfa: The Proud Boys chairman tells Infowars that Trump’s debate shoutout sent recruiting “through the roof” He also says that the mos… 1 hour ago

searchedseisure

Noon30 Debate, shoutout to Proud Boys, sets stage for more dangerous policing https://t.co/SeYqCZ9Rwd 2 hours ago

usatodayopinion

USA TODAY Opinion Debate, shoutout to Proud Boys, sets stage for more dangerous policing. #policingtheusa, #Debate2020 https://t.co/MwIhw9ueVD 2 hours ago