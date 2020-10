Loving Katie Holmes' mustard yellow plaid pants from yesterday's walk with Emilio Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Last week I called Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr the New Benana. The early part of the pandemic was dominated by multiple-times-weekly photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Ben and Ana then spent several weeks in Ireland while he was working and if they’re back in LA, they’re likely in quarant... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Rumoured New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo



Love is in the air for Katie Holmes! The actress was spotted kissing her rumoured new beau, NYC chef Emilio Vitolo. Plus, Zac Efron gets cozy with his new love interest, Vanessa Valladares. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this