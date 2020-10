Sisters! Is Hocus Pocus 2 *Finally* Happening? Here’s What We Know Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Dust off your broom sticks, it’s time to head back to Salem, Mass.! Bette Midler is giving us hope that Hocus Pocus 2 will finally happen. “I can’t wait to fly!” the 74-year-old legend told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 30. The actress — who played Winifred Sanderson — said that she would “absolutely” be Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ViralTemperature Sisters! Is Hocus Pocus 2 *Finally* Happening? Here’s What We Understand https://t.co/49a6Hu9srb #news #trending… https://t.co/Rwuj94adyD 9 minutes ago ella ♡ hocus pocus season is finally here ✨ @ Sanderson Sisters Museum https://t.co/xFmBmAJnf5 2 hours ago nic RT @AltPress: With rumors of the Sanderson Sisters returning for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel running amok for years, @BetteMidler’s latest hint… 1 day ago altpress With rumors of the Sanderson Sisters returning for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel running amok for years, @BetteMidler’s la… https://t.co/zBLANTrt9n 1 day ago