Are you not itching to see Anne Hathaway in The Witches as much as I am?

Lainey Gossip Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
It's been an unexpected pleasure of the past few years to have several of our most beloved stars find The Roles They Were Born To Play. Jennifer Aniston's Alex in The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies. Hell, I'm very late to the game and finally saw Thor: Ragnarok this week, so let'...
News video: Anne Hathaway vows to ‘exterminate those brats’ in trailer for The Witches

Anne Hathaway vows to ‘exterminate those brats’ in trailer for The Witches 01:43

 The new trailer for Roald Dahl’s The Witches has been released. The film starsAnne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

