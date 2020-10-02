Are you not itching to see Anne Hathaway in The Witches as much as I am? Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

It's been an unexpected pleasure of the past few years to have several of our most beloved stars find The Roles They Were Born To Play. Jennifer Aniston's Alex in The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon in Big Little Lies. Hell, I'm very late to the game and finally saw Thor: Ragnarok this week, so let'... 👓 View full article

