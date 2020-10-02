Global  
 

Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes Law Firm Reportedly Killed in Plane Crash

TMZ.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Steve Barnes -- co-founder of the personal injury law firm, Cellino & Barnes -- has reportedly died after a plane he was piloting crashed in upstate NY. Barnes and a female passenger were reportedly killed Friday when the single-engine,…
