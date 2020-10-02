Global  
 

Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox News After Sexual Harassment Accusations, Sources Say

OK! Magazine Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly left Fox News two years ago after her former assistant accused her of sexual harassment. News of the alleged scandal broke in a New Yorker exposé examining why the 51-year-old left her role as a personality on Fox News' The Five in July 2018. Guilfoyle — who is now a Donald Trump re-election campaign
News video: Report: Fox News Paid Off Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Harassment Accuser

 The network reportedly offered hush money to one of former host’s assistants for accusing her ex-boss of sexual harassment.

New Report Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox After $4M Settlement with Assistant, Who Alleged Graphic Sexual Harassment

New Report Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox After $4M Settlement with Assistant, Who Alleged Graphic Sexual Harassment Ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly forced out of the network under a cloud of scandal in 2018.
Mediaite

A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox News ouster and a $4 million out-of-court settlement

 According to Jane Mayer's New Yorker report, Kimberly Guilfoyle forced her assistant to view photographs of male genitalia.
Business Insider


