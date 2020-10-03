Global  
 

Miranda Lambert Planning ‘Tell-All’ Addressing Blake Shelton Split, Says Source

OK! Magazine Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
It’s been over five years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their four-year marriage. And while they’ve both remained tight-lipped about what actually caused the split, a source tells OK! that fans may finally be getting some answers. “The word is Miranda’s penning a tell-all that’ll reveal lots of bombshells about Read More
