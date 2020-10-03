Miranda Lambert Planning ‘Tell-All’ Addressing Blake Shelton Split, Says Source
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () It’s been over five years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their four-year marriage. And while they’ve both remained tight-lipped about what actually caused the split, a source tells OK! that fans may finally be getting some answers. “The word is Miranda’s penning a tell-all that’ll reveal lots of bombshells about Read More
(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and..
The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two entertainers..
Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda will star opposite one another in new romantic-comedy movie 'The Making Of', which has been written and will be produced by Ed Zwick and..