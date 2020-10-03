|
TV Host Jawn Murray Says Networks Need To Find the Black Ryan Seacrest
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Piece of The Pie is a new TMZ franchise, showcasing amazingly talented people of color who have had trouble making their mark in the entertainment industry. Our goal here is to raise awareness on behalf of marginalized voices and creators -- people…
Jawn Murray American TV commentator, pop culture expert, media personality, social media influencer
Ryan Seacrest American television host, radio host and television producer
