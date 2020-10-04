Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Says He's Feeling Much Better, Next 48 Hours 'Critical'

TMZ.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump just delivered his own update on his health ... he says he's feeling much better now after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but his Chief of Staff says the President's not out of the woods by a long shot. Trump sat down on camera for…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: What's next for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis

What's next for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis 01:26

 What's next for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Starting to feel good.' Trump releases new video from Walter Reed amid COVID battle

 Trump's latest video came as the White House has struggled to offer a consistent message about the president's condition since he tested positive for..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Conspiracy theory Trump is faking diagnosis to swing US election

 Conspiracy theories that Donald Trump has faked his Covid-19 positive result to swing the US election his way are flooding social media.The theories suggest he..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Confusion over Trump's condition as White House contradicts his doctors

 There is growing confusion over US President Donald Trump's condition today, as his doctors and the White House provide contradictory information about the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: The Darkness' Justin Hawkins on events industry struggle

 The Darkness' singer Justin Hawkins and others speak of the affect Covid is having on events.
BBC News

Covid: 'Upsurge' in giant veg growing during lockdown

 Shows have adapted during the pandemic to allow growers to display their enormous produce.
BBC News

Covid: NME owner says pandemic impact wasn't all negative

 Singaporean digital music company BandLab says it sees opportunities and challenges in the Covid-19 crisis.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease [Video]

Contact tracing remains important line of defense against infectious disease

Like any other case, President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test will set into motion a series of events designed to determine who the president might have been in close contact with. That..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:08Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Disaster Declaration Approved [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Disaster Declaration Approved

President Donald Trump has approved a $35 million Tropical Storm Isaias disaster declaration.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump breathing well, not receiving extra oxygen for Covid-19 treatment in hospital - medic

 US President has been breathing well on his own and is not receiving supplementary oxygen in his hospital treatment for Covid-19, his medical team said.
News24

Toronto Public Health limits contact tracing efforts amid soaring COVID-19 infections

 As new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto continue to climb, some residents who test positive for the disease will now be responsible for their own contact tracing,...
CTV News Also reported by •CP24

London Marathon 2020: Months late and mostly not in London

 As Covid-19 forces all non-elite athletes to take part remotely, runners across the world pick their own 26.2-mile course.
BBC News


Tweets about this

weidenmaier_r

[email protected] Have a fruitful evening and may you sleep well. I hope to look back at my life and say “Hell yea I did that” (Ma… https://t.co/qncZTmnL63 1 hour ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News What will the road to recovery look like for President Trump? https://t.co/vIqLCf7P1D https://t.co/hVguxcZRE2 2 hours ago

ElaineC46101310

Elaine C RT @GTIATJohn316: Son is going home today. Has arrythmia and new shiny stent. It will be a road to recovery. Thank you for your prayers. I… 2 hours ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: What will the road to recovery look like for President Trump? https://t.co/eOhY9f1YbB 2 hours ago

kimscharms55

KIm Couch @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @SenMikeLee @senjudiciary Praise the Lord that these two senators are fee… https://t.co/h5CrOQNFVl 3 hours ago