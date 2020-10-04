|
President Trump Says He's Feeling Much Better, Next 48 Hours 'Critical'
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump just delivered his own update on his health ... he says he's feeling much better now after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but his Chief of Staff says the President's not out of the woods by a long shot. Trump sat down on camera for…
