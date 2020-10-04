Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Could Be Discharged Monday, Health Questions Linger

TMZ.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is doing well enough that he can be discharged as early as Monday, but the latest update from doctors raises new concerns about Trump's health and whether his doctors are being straight with the American public. Trump's personal…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: WHO Director-General wishes Trump a swift Covid-19 recovery

WHO Director-General wishes Trump a swift Covid-19 recovery 00:25

 The World Health Organization's Director-General wished "a full and swift"recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania on Friday,after Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady tested positivefor the coronavirus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

COVID-19, Trump and the race to a vaccine: Voters weigh in

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses with voters how the president's diagnosis and COVID-19 response could impact voters in the final push to..
CBS News

World leaders weigh in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 Senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the overseas impact of COVID-19.
CBS News

Gottlieb says those around Trump earlier in the week "not in the clear"

 The former FDA commissioner says "anyone who was with the president Tuesday, Wednesday is not in the clear."
CBS News

O'Brien: Trump transfer of power "not something that's on the table"

 The national security adviser said the White House medical unit is conducting contact tracing to determine how Mr. Trump became infected with COVID-19.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

The Chicago Connection To Remdesivir, Drug Being Administered To President Trump For COVID-19 [Video]

The Chicago Connection To Remdesivir, Drug Being Administered To President Trump For COVID-19

There is a local Chicago tie to the drug that is being administered to President Donald Trump is using to recover from COVID-19. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:35Published
White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition [Video]

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work [Video]

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

'72 hours ago': Confusion rages over Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis timeline

 The timeline simply doesn't add up. Exclamation marks are flying thick and fast around two competing versions of Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis timeline after...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapWorldNewsFOXNews.comUpworthyJust Jared

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video) Though the cold open for the season premiere of “SNL” mostly elided Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “Weekend Update” attacked the issue...
The Wrap

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

SShibon

SHIBZ 💠 RT @TMZ: Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID https://t.co/SnpyUIba6E 5 seconds ago

AmyV333

Double G RT @kylegriffin1: Trump's personal aide or so-called 'body man' Nick Luca has tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the di… 1 minute ago

VivianGoston1

Vivian Goston RT @NBCPolitics: Nick Luna, President Trump's personal aide or “body man,” has tested positive for Covid-19, two people familiar with the d… 2 minutes ago

Natalie91231732

Natalie collins FBPE RT @NBCNews: Nick Luna, President Trump's personal aide or “body man,” has tested positive for Covid-19, two people familiar with the diagn… 3 minutes ago

RhondaFearns

Rhonda Fearns Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID https://t.co/fhbXpNarKu 5 minutes ago

Monyce____

Tha “Mat Dealer” RT @GlobalGrind: Donald Trump's Personal 'Body Man' Tests Positive for COVID via @TMZ https://t.co/rjwgfPpWVx 5 minutes ago