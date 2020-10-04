|
Donald Trump Could Be Discharged Monday, Health Questions Linger
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is doing well enough that he can be discharged as early as Monday, but the latest update from doctors raises new concerns about Trump's health and whether his doctors are being straight with the American public. Trump's personal…
