Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Atlanta PD tells TMZ ... cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. We're told homicide detectives are…
