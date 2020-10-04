Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta

Exotic Dancers 'Booty To The Poll' PSA



(CNN ) Angela Barnes knows that the public service announcement she directed with a group of Atlanta exotic dancers urging people to vote is stirring conversation, but she wonders why she had to come up with the idea. "It's killing me that somebody hasn't done this before me, like: why?" she told CNN. "It was easy to figure out and I have no background in politics or marketing. So why is it so viral? Why is because, in general, black people are ignored and taken for granted."

