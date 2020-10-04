Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta

TMZ.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Atlanta PD tells TMZ ... cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. We're told homicide detectives are…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thomas Jefferson Byrd American actor


Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Disinfecting drones will clean Atlanta stadium between events

 Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, will use a pair of drones to disinfect fan seating and other areas after..
The Verge
Exotic Dancers 'Booty To The Poll' PSA [Video]

Exotic Dancers 'Booty To The Poll' PSA

(CNN ) Angela Barnes knows that the public service announcement she directed with a group of Atlanta exotic dancers urging people to vote is stirring conversation, but she wonders why she had to come up with the idea. "It's killing me that somebody hasn't done this before me, like: why?" she told CNN. "It was easy to figure out and I have no background in politics or marketing. So why is it so viral? Why is because, in general, black people are ignored and taken for granted."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Battle to Fill John Lewis’s Congressional Seat for 1 Month Moves to Runoff

 Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta city councilman, and Robert M. Franklin Jr., a former president of Morehouse College, advanced to a Dec. 1 runoff to temporarily..
NYTimes.com

Trump's fight for Georgia: White House struggling to keep state red

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the latest from the campaign trail and the president's efforts to keep Georgia Republican-leaning.
CBS News

Atlanta Police Department Atlanta Police Department Police force in Georgia, U.S.


Tweets about this