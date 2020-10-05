|
Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Pregnant, Despite 'KUWTK' Pregnancy Teaser
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian is NOT carrying her fourth child with Scott Disick, despite some strong speculation she's pregnant. As you know ... the trailer for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 19 dropped last month, insinuating Kourtney and Scott…
