Trump Goes on Twitter 'Roid Rage' Encouraging People to Vote (For Him)

TMZ.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
President Trump was up and at 'em this morning with one message on his mind that he felt the need to repeat over and over and over AND OVER again -- America, vote ... MAGA. DT sent out a barrage of tweets early Monday, and they were all different…
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said that he has not had any fevers since Friday morning. Trump suffered significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday while battling the coronavirus. Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday, tweeted on Saturday that he was "feeling well."

Trump campaign goes virtual after president's COVID diagnosis, Biden temporarily stops attack ads

 While President Trump is staying at Walter Reed Medical Center, his campaign is moving ahead with virtual events less than a month before the election...
President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible [Video]

President wants to leave hospital as soon as possible

President Donald Trump's condition is continuing to improve as he fights a coronavirus infection, doctors say.

Live updates: Trump trip to greet supporters raises concerns

 The president made a surprise trip out of the hospital to greet well-wishers who have flocked to Walter Reed.
