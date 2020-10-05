Megan Thee Stallion aligns her art with social justice for Saturday Night Live performance Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

When it comes to musical guests on Saturday Night Live, the first performance is the most important. If I’m actually watching the show live, sometimes I’ve fallen asleep before the second performance even rolls around. So when Megan Thee Stallion had all eyes on her during her first moment on the mi... 👓 View full article

