Emilio Vitolo Jr's mom is not impressed with his relationship with Katie Holmes Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Here are some new shots of Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr out for dinner in New York this weekend. Can’t tell exactly because of low light but it looks like they may have been coordinating in brown? As we now know, Emilio was engaged just before he and Katie started dating and reportedly broke u... 👓 View full article