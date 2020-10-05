Global  
 

Excuse Me? Kourtney Kardashian *Not* Pregnant Despite Major Clues Hinting Otherwise

OK! Magazine Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
We can’t Keep Up! Despite much speculation after a KUWTK teaser dropped last month, Kourtney Kardashian is not in fact pregnant with another child. Though the trailer alluded to the 41-year-old having a fourth baby with Scott Disick, a source close to the reality star confirmed there is no bun in the oven, according to TMZ. The Read More
