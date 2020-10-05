Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Whoa! Amanda Bynes Is Unrecognizable In Her Instagram Return — See The Photo

OK! Magazine Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Is that you, Amanda Bynes? After wiping her Instagram account clean over the summer, the 34-year-old actress shocked followers with her return to the platform, looking nothing at all like her usual self. The She’s the Man alum posted a snap of herself on Friday, October 2, sporting black hair and side-swept bangs. Bynes wore Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby [Video]

Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski followed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's example and announced the birth of their child through the charities they work with, INARA and War Child. The couple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this