Donald Trump Appears To Be ‘Gasping’ For Air As He Arrives At The White House
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () President Donald Trump appears to be triumphant in his battle with COVID-19 — that’s if you believe his latest Twitter updates. After arriving back at the White House Monday night, he took off his mask, despite being infected with coronavirus, and saluted, waved, and then started filming a video on the balcony of the South Read More
Most of those who have recently tested positive were in attendance at what has now been called a super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden, even though outdoor events are thought to be lower..
