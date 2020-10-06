Donald Trump Appears To Be ‘Gasping’ For Air As He Arrives At The White House Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump appears to be triumphant in his battle with COVID-19 — that’s if you believe his latest Twitter updates. After arriving back at the White House Monday night, he took off his mask, despite being infected with coronavirus, and saluted, waved, and then started filming a video on the balcony of the South Read More 👓 View full article

