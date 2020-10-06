Global  
 

Donald Trump Appears To Be ‘Gasping’ For Air As He Arrives At The White House

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump appears to be triumphant in his battle with COVID-19 — that’s if you believe his latest Twitter updates. After arriving back at the White House Monday night, he took off his mask, despite being infected with coronavirus, and saluted, waved, and then started filming a video on the balcony of the South Read More
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House 02:40

 President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

