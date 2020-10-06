|
Armed Man Causes Chaos at Jonathan Price Vigil, Cop Charged with Murder
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
A peaceful vigil for Jonathan Price -- an unarmed Black man shot to death by a cop in Texas -- erupted in mayhem when an armed white man showed up and clashed with protesters. The tense confrontation went down late Monday night in Wolfe City, Texas…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonathan Pryce Welsh actor
Texas police officer arrested in weekend shooting that killed 31-year-old Black manThe family of Jonathan Price says the 31-year-old former college football player was unarmed and intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot by a..
CBS News
White officer arrested for shooting unarmed Black man to deathTexas Rangers say Shaun Davis was charged with murder after killing Jonathan Price, whose family is demanding answers.
CBS News
Texas police officer on leave after fatally shooting Black man who witnesses say was breaking up a fightThe Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting which relatives and friends say occurred when Jonathan Price was trying to break up a fight.
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Eye Opener: Trump returns to White House after three days in hospitalPresident Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, where he immediately removed his mask and recorded a video telling Americans to not "be afraid" of..
CBS News
Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Black ManOfficer Shaun Lucas was arrested by the Texas Rangers, which said his actions were “not objectionably reasonable.”
NYTimes.com
3 dead in Texas after partial building collapseFire officials say three workers were killed and one was injured during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Wolfe City, Texas City in Texas, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this