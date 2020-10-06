Global  
 

Tyra Banks Screws Up 'DWTS' Elimination Round, Names Wrong Couple

TMZ.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
"Dancing with the Stars" is looking more like musical chairs after Tyra Banks almost saved a couple that, based on votes, should've been on the chopping block ... and somewhere Steve Harvey's laughing. During Monday night's week 4 elimination, the…
