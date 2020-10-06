Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bradley Cooper wants you to get out and vote

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
To get out and vote. Bradley Cooper did a voting PSA for his home state of Pennsylvania, explaining the steps and process of how to vote in Pennsylvania. It’s no Certified Young Person™️ Paul Rudd exhorting people to wear masks, but it’s a solid “how to” PSA and I’m sure BCoop’s little Superman curl...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Bradley Cooper Encouraging People In Pennsylvania To Vote

Bradley Cooper Encouraging People In Pennsylvania To Vote 00:50

 The actor from Philadelphia released a video.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p2 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p2

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:18Published
A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p1 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p1

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:22Published
A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p3 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p3

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:18Published

Tweets about this