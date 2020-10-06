Former Fashion Student Claims Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Gagged, Restrained And Raped’ Her
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () A former fashion student has come forward for the first time about how Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly “gagged, restrained and raped” her when she was just 21 years old. The new accuser — who used pseudonym Samantha — told The Sun in an interview published on Sunday, October 4, that her life was “stolen” from her Read More
(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey..