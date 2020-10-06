Global  
 

Former Fashion Student Claims Ghislaine Maxwell 'Gagged, Restrained And Raped' Her

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 6 October 2020
A former fashion student has come forward for the first time about how Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly “gagged, restrained and raped” her when she was just 21 years old.  The new accuser — who used pseudonym Samantha — told The Sun in an interview published on Sunday, October 4, that her life was “stolen” from her Read More
(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey..

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's..

