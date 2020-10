Oops! Tyra Banks Makes Major Elimination-Round Blunder On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks had fans dancing on Monday, October 5 — in rage, that is, due to a major mistake she made during the night’s elimination round. During the live broadcast, Banks announced the wrong names of the bottom two couples, telling viewers that NFL player Vernon Davis and his partner, Read More 👓 View full article