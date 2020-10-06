Global  
 

Ocean Spray Delivers Truck, Juice to Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder

TMZ.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Talk about positive vibes -- the guy who went viral skateboarding to a Fleetwood Mac classic just got upgraded wheels ... meaning a brand new truck, courtesy of his fave beverage. A rep for Ocean Spray rolled up to Nathan Apodaca's RV Tuesday in…
