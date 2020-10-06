|
Ocean Spray Delivers Truck, Juice to Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Talk about positive vibes -- the guy who went viral skateboarding to a Fleetwood Mac classic just got upgraded wheels ... meaning a brand new truck, courtesy of his fave beverage. A rep for Ocean Spray rolled up to Nathan Apodaca's RV Tuesday in…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fleetwood Mac English-American rock band
Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams': Mick Fleetwood recreates viral, cranberry juice-swigging TikTok videoMick Fleetwood joined TikTok and recreated the viral video sensation for Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," played while swigging cranberry juice.
USATODAY.com
Mick Fleetwood Joins 'Dreams' Challenge, Rolling with Cranberry JuiceMick Fleetwood's going the way of the Fleetwood Mac-loving skateboarder who went viral for cruising on "Dreams" and juice ... and it's awesome. The rock band's..
TMZ.com
Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Got $10k in Donations, Wants New RVNathan Apodaca, the guy who went viral after posting video of him drinking juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac on his skateboard, is feeling blessed ... he says..
TMZ.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this