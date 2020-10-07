Global  
 

LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Shirt to NBA Finals Game 4

TMZ.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... entering the arena with a shirt honoring Mamba's life. Rockin' his Beats By Dre headphones and a BBZ mask (the letters represent the names of his kids Bronny, Bryce,…
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED 02:16

 Jimmy Butler came out swinging in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and tonight in Game 4 he is hoping to lead the Miami Heat to a 2-2 series. But Chris Broussard believes Butler's jabs may have motivated LeBron James even further to bring the Los Angeles Lakers one step closer to a title. Hear Broussard...

LeBron James Wishes Bronny Happy 16th Birthday From Bubble, 'Love You Kid'

 LeBron James is showing love for Bronny from inside the NBA bubble ... wishing his oldest son a happy 16th birthday with a touching shoutout. Remember, the James..
TMZ.com

Lakers' LeBron James explains why he walked off court in closing seconds of Game 3 loss to Heat

 LeBron James appeared visibly upset as he left the court while the final seconds ticked off the clock on the Lakers' loss to the Heat in Game 3.
USATODAY.com

‘Real Change’: A Race Is On to Register Ex-Felons in Florida

 Activists armed with millions of dollars from donors like Michael Bloomberg and LeBron James are canvassing in Florida to help former felons register to vote..
NYTimes.com
LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal [Video]

LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal

LeBron James and Anthony Davis become the first LA Lakers duo since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2002 to score more than a combined 60 points in an NBA Finals game.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:53Published

Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz trade barbs over NBA Finals ratings

 "Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political?" Cuban tweeted.
CBS News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban trades Twitter barbs with Sen. Ted Cruz

 Mark Cuban and Sen. Ted Cruz are battling on Twitter over Cruz's claim that fans are not watching the NBA Finals due to the league's political stance.
USATODAY.com

Mark Cuban Rips Ted Cruz in NBA Ratings Spat, 'You're So Full of Sh*t'

 The insults are flying between Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz (again!) -- complete with cuss words and personal attacks -- and it's all over the NBA Finals ratings...
TMZ.com

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who is likley to win game 4 in the NBA Finals tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Miami Heat & who will win the championship. Broussard has no fear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published
Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals [Video]

Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals

Sunday's game saw Butler finish with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Ric Bucher: LeBron's Lakers shouldn't be concerned with Game 3 loss to Heat | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Ric Bucher: LeBron's Lakers shouldn't be concerned with Game 3 loss to Heat | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers should be concerned with their Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:50Published

Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals: What history tells us about their title chances

 The NBA Finals sits at 2-1 for the 17th time in 20 seasons. History favors the Lakers to win the title - but the Heat still have a great chance.
USATODAY.com

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers regain control of the NBA Finals, or will the Heat throw another counter-punch and even things up? Here are three keys for Game 4.
USATODAY.com

Canada's Kelly Olynyk ready for anything during NBA Finals in wildly fluctuating role

 In his role with the Miami Heat, forward Kelly Olynyk needs to be ready, sometimes for nothing, sometimes for everything. After playing big minutes in Games 2...
CBC.ca


