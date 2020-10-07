|
LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Shirt to NBA Finals Game 4
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... entering the arena with a shirt honoring Mamba's life. Rockin' his Beats By Dre headphones and a BBZ mask (the letters represent the names of his kids Bronny, Bryce,…
