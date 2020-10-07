Global  
 

Donald Trump Temporarily Locked Out Of Twitter For Sharing Columnist’s Email

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Twitter said that it locked Donald Trump’s account after he violated the social media platform’s policies by sharing the email address of a columnist. The president, who has over 87 million followers, sent out a tweet, quoting a column published in New York Post by journalist Miranda Devine. In the column, Devine praised the president, Read More
