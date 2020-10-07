Donald Trump Temporarily Locked Out Of Twitter For Sharing Columnist’s Email
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Twitter said that it locked Donald Trump’s account after he violated the social media platform’s policies by sharing the email address of a columnist. The president, who has over 87 million followers, sent out a tweet, quoting a column published in New York Post by journalist Miranda Devine. In the column, Devine praised the president, Read More
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's message to Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 was "just more denial." Cuomo said, "No. Be afraid..