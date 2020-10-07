Global  
 

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer Johnny Nash Dead At 80

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Best known for his hit song “I Can See Clearly Now,” reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died at 80 years old. Nash passed away on Tuesday, October 6, of natural causes at his home in Houston, Texas. Nash started his pop music career in the 1950s. He released his first studio album titled Read More
News video: Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80

Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80 00:32

 Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash. The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No. 1 on the...

Johnny Nash dead: I Can See Clearly Now singer dies aged 80

The singer, who was best known for the 1972 hit I Can See Clearly Now, has sadly passed away at his home aged 80.
Daily Record

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer, dead at 80

 Nash passed away on Tuesday of natural causes in his home in Houston, Texas.
FOXNews.com

Johnny Nash, singer of hit song I Can See Clearly Now, dead at 80

 Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem I Can See Clearly Now
CBC.ca


