‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer Johnny Nash Dead At 80 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Best known for his hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," reggae and pop singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died at 80 years old. Nash passed away on Tuesday, October 6, of natural causes at his home in Houston, Texas. Nash started his pop music career in the 1950s. He released his first studio album titled


