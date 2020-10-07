Ghislaine Maxwell Hires ‘Super Lawyer’ Who Defended Osama Bin Laden Henchman Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jeffrey Epstein’s former right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, has hired the very “super lawyer” who defended Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda lieutenant ahead of her sex trafficking trial, which will take place next year. The disgraced former socialite has put together a legal “dream team,” as she prepares for her trial. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim defended Khaled al-Fawwaz, Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Osama bin Laden's niece Noor backs Donald Trump, why? | Oneindia News



Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of Taliban terrorist Osama Bin Laden has backed US President Donald Trump for a second term. The 33-yr-old woman said that she feared there could be a repeat of 9/11 if trump.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:51 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this

