Ghislaine Maxwell Hires ‘Super Lawyer’ Who Defended Osama Bin Laden Henchman
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Jeffrey Epstein’s former right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, has hired the very “super lawyer” who defended Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda lieutenant ahead of her sex trafficking trial, which will take place next year. The disgraced former socialite has put together a legal “dream team,” as she prepares for her trial. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim defended Khaled al-Fawwaz, Read More
