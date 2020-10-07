|
Miami Dolphins Get 'Full Capacity' Approval from Gov. for 65,000 Seat Stadium
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
This could be a huge problem ... The Miami Dolphins have been granted permission from the governor of Florida to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium. You read that correctly. We're talking 65,000 seats. In the middle of a pandemic. The green…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Miami Dolphins National Football League franchise in Miami, Florida
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Trump says he'll 'kiss everyone' in crowd at rallyPresident Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday night, holding his first rally in Florida after contracting the coronavirus. He declared himself in..
USATODAY.com
10/12/20: Red and BlueDay 1 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing; Pres. Trump push to win over Florida seniors
CBS News
Trump returns to campaign trail with Florida rallyPresident Trump held an hour-long rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, his first trip from the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. His event came hours..
CBS News
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
Trump and Biden fight for senior voters in Florida and other battleground statesNew Trump campaign ads are targeting voters 65 and older in key battleground states, including Florida. It comes as the president holds his first rally in 12..
CBS News
Hard Rock Stadium Stadium in Miami, Florida
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this