Miami Dolphins Get 'Full Capacity' Approval from Gov. for 65,000 Seat Stadium

TMZ.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
This could be a huge problem ... The Miami Dolphins have been granted permission from the governor of Florida to allow full capacity at Hard Rock Stadium. You read that correctly. We're talking 65,000 seats. In the middle of a pandemic. The green…
 Increased capacity or not, infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty believes limiting COVID transmission starts with an individual’s actions.

