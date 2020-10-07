Global  
 

Valerie Bertinelli, Elton & Many More React To Rocker Eddie Van Halen’s Death

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Rock legend and musician Eddie Van Halen passed away on Tuesday, October 6, after a battle with throat cancer. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the news of his death. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this Read More
News video: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen 00:49

 Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a touching message to her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

