You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This dog's favorite country singer is Morgan Wallen



This pup has been waiting to see country music singer Morgan Wallen live, but since the pandemic his owner had to put on a concert of his own! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:19 Published on September 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Morgan Wallen, This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Parties Maskless Country music star Morgan Wallen -- set to be this week's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- was super unsafe over the weekend, and now the question ......

TMZ.com 5 hours ago



Country Music Icon Slammed for Partying Maskless Ahead of 'SNL' Performance Country music star Morgan Wallen is facing backlash for going maskless at a crowded party ahead of his "Saturday Night Live" appearance. The singer was busted in...

Newsmax 4 hours ago





Tweets about this