Katharine McPhee Pregnant, Showing Off Baby Bump with David Foster

TMZ.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee's letting the cat out of the bag, sort of ... but we've learned what you think is true really is ... because we've learned she's havin' a baby!!! Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Katharine is indeed pregnant. She was out…
Katharine McPhee Katharine McPhee American singer, songwriter, and actress


David Foster David Foster Canadian musician, record producer, songwriter

