|
Katharine McPhee Pregnant, Showing Off Baby Bump with David Foster
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee's letting the cat out of the bag, sort of ... but we've learned what you think is true really is ... because we've learned she's havin' a baby!!! Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Katharine is indeed pregnant. She was out…
|
|
Advertisement
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katharine McPhee American singer, songwriter, and actress
David Foster Canadian musician, record producer, songwriter
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this