Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt Denies Contacting Woman Suing Him for Possible Catfish Situation

TMZ.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Brad Pitt Denies Contacting Woman Suing Him for Possible Catfish SituationBrad Pitt says he doesn't know the woman suing him for allegedly taking thousands of dollars to appear at charity events, and it seems she might have been duped by a fake Brad. Pitt's been sued by Kelli Christina, a Texas woman who claims Brad…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brad Pitt Brad Pitt American actor and film producer

Angelina Jolie loses bid to remove private judge in divorce case [Video]

Angelina Jolie loses bid to remove private judge in divorce case

Angelina Jolie has lost her battle to remove the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in [Video]

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B insists she hasn't shed a tear over Offset divorce, and Dwayne Johnson rips off security gate with his bare hands after power outage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Vigil held in Wolfe City, Texas, after police killing of Black man Jonathan Price

 A vigil was held in Wolfe City on October 5 for Jonathan Price, who was shot dead by police.
 
USATODAY.com

Texas officer charged with murder in Jonathan Price shooting fired for 'egregious violation' of department policies

 The city of Wolfe City said Officer Shaun Lucas "was terminated for his egregious violation of the City's and police department's policies."
 
USATODAY.com

Mother in Texas wails 'with fake tears' when toddler's body is found after she 'beat her to death with hairbrush'

 A mother of a two-year-old whose body was discovered in a bayou Texas has been charged with the little girl's death.Two months ago Sahara Ervin, 20, was filmed..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max...

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published
Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading [Video]

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't help but giggle as they recreated a flirty scene during a virtual reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook) [Video]

fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Week 5 will start revealing what's real or fake for Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia

 Did we overrate Texas A&M again? Is Oklahoma's defense really that flawed? What about Georgia's offense? We'll have our answers soon enough.
ESPN

Brad Pitt Denies Contacting Woman Suing Him for Possible Catfish Situation

 Brad Pitt says he doesn't know the woman suing him for allegedly taking thousands of dollars to appear at charity events, and it seems she might have been duped...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this