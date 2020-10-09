|
'Big Brother' Alum Paulie Calafiore Gunning for U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
'Big Brother' alum Paulie Calafiore's looking to go from the reality TV couch to the gold medal stand ... as a member of the U.S. Men's Bobsled Team. Paulie -- best known as a houseguest on "Big Brother 18" -- got a call from Team USA coaches back…
Big Brother 18 (American season)
