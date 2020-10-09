Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revenge? Christina Anstead Purchases A Yacht And Names It “Aftermath” Following Split

OK! Magazine Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! The proverb by English author William Congreve finds meaning in Christina Anstead who purchased a yacht post her split with Ant Anstead and named it “Aftermath.” The 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star shared a photo of herself with her boat Wednesday on Instagram and was seen raising Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Tarek El Moussa won't invite ex Christina Anstead to wedding with Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa won't invite ex Christina Anstead to wedding with Heather Rae Young 00:55

 Tarek El Moussa won't invite ex Christina Anstead to wedding with Heather Rae Young

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Christina Anstead Buys New Yacht & Names It 'Aftermath' Following Split From Husband Ant Anstead

 Christina Anstead is the owner of a new yacht! The 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star took to her Instagram on Wednesday (October 7) to reveal that she...
Just Jared


Tweets about this