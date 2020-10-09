Global  
 

‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood

OK! Magazine Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Let the wedding bells ring — Larry David has married his girlfriend Ashley Underwood! According to PEOPLE, the 73-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm creator tied the not with Underwood on Wednesday evening in Southern Calif. This is the second marriage for the comedian, who was previously married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years. He Read More
